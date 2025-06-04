QUP Coin 價格 (QUP)
今天 QUP Coin (QUP) 的實時價格爲 0.00782007 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 15.64M USD。QUP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QUP Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- QUP Coin 當天價格變化爲 +12.50%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QUP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QUP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，QUP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00086899。
在過去30天內，QUP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，QUP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，QUP Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00086899
|+12.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QUP Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.99%
+12.50%
+8.28%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
I started QUP because I was fed up with waiting in lines—whether it’s for a drink at a crowded bar or a bagel in the rain. It’s 2025, and we’re still stuck in physical lines like it’s the Stone Age. QUP is my attempt to fix that with a virtual queuing app that gives you control over your time. Our first app, DrinQUP, focuses on bars, letting you order drinks and know exactly when they’ll be ready, no elbowing through a mob required. It’s built on a patent-pending algorithm that predicts wait times by analyzing real-time data, like how fast bartenders are pouring or how many orders are ahead. The idea came from my MBA days studying supply chains—everyone in the chain should win, not just the people with the most cash. So, we created a system where you can pay a bit to skip ahead (we call it “Queue-UP”), but if that slows others down too much, those waiting get rewarded with QUP Coin. It’s about fairness and giving people options, whether you’re at a bar, a concert, or even a doctor’s office. We’re starting small with bars but built the core as an API so it can work anywhere lines are a problem. I’ve been funding this myself since 2019, and it’s been a slow grind, but we’re close to launching on Android and iOS this summer. It’s not just an app—it’s a way to value your time.
