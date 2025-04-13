Quint 價格 (QUINT)
今天 Quint (QUINT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 39.96K USD。QUINT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Quint 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Quint 當天價格變化爲 -0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 183.78M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QUINT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QUINT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Quint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Quint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Quint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Quint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.32%
|60天
|$ 0
|-78.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quint 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.02%
+12.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
QUINT has been commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life. While catering to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, Team Quint also wanted to give a taste of luxury to QUINT’s worldwide token holders through its revolutionary super-staking platform. At Quint, we like to do things differently! That's why apart from the regular staking options, we are bringing to you Super-staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in your dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more while also offering breathtaking prizes through our Luxury Raffle Pools. QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. While building on the token's 'Super-staking Pools' concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion of their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 QUINT 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 QUINT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 QUINT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 QUINT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 QUINT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 QUINT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 QUINT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 QUINT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 QUINT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 QUINT 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 QUINT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 QUINT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 QUINT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 QUINT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 QUINT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 QUINT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 QUINT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 QUINT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 QUINT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 QUINT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 QUINT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 QUINT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 QUINT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 QUINT 兌換 MXN
$--