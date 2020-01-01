Quidd（QUIDD）資訊

Quidd is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world’s most popular brands, including Marvel, Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and more. Originally backed by Sequoia Capital and now part of the Animoca Brands family, Quidd serves over 7,000,000 mainstream digital collectors, stores over 2.1B pieces of individually-serialized digital artwork, and facilitates over 6 transactions-per-second in its aftermarket.