Quicksilver（QCK）資訊

Quicksilver is a permissionless, sovereign Cosmos SDK zone providing liquid staking for the entire Cosmos Ecosystem. Through Quicksilver, users are issued a voucher, qASSET, representative of their staked asset, which can then be used in DeFi protocols. Quicksilver can scale seamlessly to any IBC-connected chain, and users participating in the protocol can delegate to any validator of their choosing, as well as retain their voting rights through the protocol’s Governance by Proxy feature. QCK is the native token of Quicksilver, which will be used for securing the network through staking, paying transaction fees for the Quicksilver zone, and participating in governance. The QCK token will also accrue rewards from the Staking Rewards fees collected by the protocol.