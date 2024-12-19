Qudefi 價格 (QUDEFI)
今天 Qudefi (QUDEFI) 的實時價格爲 0.074932 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.46M USD。QUDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Qudefi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 38.45K USD
- Qudefi 當天價格變化爲 +0.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QUDEFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QUDEFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Qudefi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00043326。
在過去30天內，Qudefi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0033441177。
在過去60天內，Qudefi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0317584445。
在過去90天內，Qudefi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00043326
|+0.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0033441177
|-4.46%
|60天
|$ +0.0317584445
|+42.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Qudefi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.10%
+0.58%
-32.15%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 AUD
A$0.11914188
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 GBP
￡0.05919628
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 EUR
€0.07193472
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 USD
$0.074932
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 MYR
RM0.337194
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 TRY
₺2.62786524
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 JPY
¥11.75158556
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 RUB
₽7.76595248
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 INR
₹6.37596388
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 IDR
Rp1,228.39324608
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 PHP
₱4.42623324
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.81478812
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 BRL
R$0.468325
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 CAD
C$0.10715276
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 BDT
৳8.95512332
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 NGN
₦116.35366028
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 UAH
₴3.14564536
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 VES
Bs3.7466
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 PKR
Rs20.85432492
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 KZT
₸39.3130738
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 THB
฿2.5889006
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 TWD
NT$2.44428184
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.06668948
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.58222164
|1 QUDEFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.75156796