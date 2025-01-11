QUBY AI 價格 (QYAI)
今天 QUBY AI (QYAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。QYAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QUBY AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 298.50 USD
- QUBY AI 當天價格變化爲 -45.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QYAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QYAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，QUBY AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，QUBY AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，QUBY AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，QUBY AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-45.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|-70.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|-49.35%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QUBY AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.95%
-45.97%
-66.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.
