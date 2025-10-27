Quantum Swap 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 QSWAP 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 QSWAP 價格趨勢。Quantum Swap 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 QSWAP 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 QSWAP 價格趨勢。

Quantum Swap 圖標

Quantum Swap 價格 (QSWAP)

未上架

1 QSWAP 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

--
----
+3.10%1D
mexc
此幣種數據來自第三方，MEXC 僅作為資料聚合平台。探索 MEXC 現貨查看已上線幣種！
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:37:50 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低價
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高價

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+3.11%

-12.84%

-12.84%

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，QSWAP 的交易價格在 $ 0$ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。QSWAP 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00108259，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，QSWAP 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 --，過去 24 小時內變動為 +3.11%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -12.84%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）市場資訊

$ 310.72K
$ 310.72K$ 310.72K

--
----

$ 310.72K
$ 310.72K$ 310.72K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

Quantum Swap 的目前市值為 $ 310.72K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。QSWAP 的流通量為 10.00B，總供應量是 9999999695.445187，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 310.72K

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）價格歷史 USD

今天內，Quantum Swap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，Quantum Swap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去60天內，Quantum Swap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，Quantum Swap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+3.11%
30天$ 0-54.68%
60天$ 0-54.57%
90天$ 0--

什麼是Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.



Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 資源

白皮書
官網

Quantum Swap 價格預測 (USD)

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 Quantum Swap（QSWAP）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 Quantum Swap 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 Quantum Swap 價格預測

QSWAP 兌換為當地貨幣

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）代幣經濟

了解 Quantum Swap（QSWAP）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 QSWAP 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 Quantum Swap (QSWAP) 的其他問題

Quantum Swap（QSWAP）今日價格是多少？
QSWAP 實時價格為 0 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 QSWAP 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 QSWAP 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
Quantum Swap 的市值是多少？
QSWAP 的市值為 $ 310.72K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
QSWAP 的流通供應量是多少？
QSWAP 的流通供應量為 10.00B USD
QSWAP 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
QSWAP 的歷史最高價是 0.00108259 USD
QSWAP 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
QSWAP 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
QSWAP 的交易量是多少？
QSWAP 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
QSWAP 今年會漲嗎？
QSWAP 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 QSWAP 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:37:50 (UTC+8)





