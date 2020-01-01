QUAIN（QUAIN）資訊

What is Quain? Quain is an advanced RWA & AI agent designed to analyze and recognize all financial markets while offering diverse investment options to crypto users. It aims to open new investment opportunities with a single click in the near future.

By scanning the Solana ecosystem, the entire cryptocurrency market, precious metals, and leading stock indices such as NIKKEI, SHANGHAI, NASDAQ, EURONEXT, and NYSE, Quain provides its users with valuable insights. (Detailed information about the capability to trade in these markets will be shared soon.)

Quain serves as an innovative RWA & AI agent that unites all financial instruments on a single platform, ensuring seamless access for its users.