QASH 價格 (QASH)
今天 QASH (QASH) 的實時價格爲 0.01897812 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 15.43M USD。QASH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QASH 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 254.86 USD
- QASH 當天價格變化爲 +20.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 813.11M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QASH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QASH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，QASH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00328201。
在過去30天內，QASH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0092369280。
在過去60天內，QASH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0078396374。
在過去90天內，QASH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006412218871448743。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00328201
|+20.91%
|30天
|$ +0.0092369280
|+48.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0078396374
|+41.31%
|90天
|$ +0.006412218871448743
|+51.03%
QASH 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+20.91%
+13.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
QASH (pronounced “cash”) is the native currency for the Quoine (pronounced “coin”) which is now rebranded to Liquid. Liquid is a global cryptocurrency firm looking to solve the liquidity problems that have surfaced with crypto investments. Liquid brings liquidity to the cryptocurrency space by providing a means for you to easily buy cryptocurrency with and cash-out to fiat. Currently, each crypto exchange has its own level of liquidity that differs between the trading pairs it offers. This creates individual silos that may have great liquidity on one exchange but not on another. The Liquid platform connects these silos into one combined pool to give you the greatest liquidity possible. The Liquid World Book compiles the orders and prices from exchanges around the world into one order book for you to use. This gives any trader, no matter their location, the ability to use the fiat currency of their choice when purchasing or selling crypto. It removes the liquidity silos of separate exchanges and gives more trading power to previously underserved markets. The Prime Brokerage half of the Quoine Liquid platform basically gives you access to the features outlined in the previous World Book section. With Prime Brokerage, you have direct market access to all exchanges in the World Book without having to create an account on each individual exchange. Furthermore, Quoine has been building partnerships with a network of banks over the last several years to ensure the quick transfer of your fiat funds. QASH is an ERC20 token you use to pay for services on the Liquid platform. Beyond that, QASH holders may also receive discounts, promotional products, and ICO investment opportunities with coins that Quoine helps to launch. The team also emphasizes in their whitepaper that other organizations may use it for their own purposes similar to how some financial institutions use the Ripple XRP token. Because Quoine enters a few different financial sectors, the company has quite a few competitors. As a credit facility, the company competes with SALT. On the exchange side, there are numerous other businesses like Binance specializing in alternative coins or Gemini and Coinbase focusing on fiat to crypto conversions. Mike Kayamori (CEO) and Mario Gomez Lozada (President and CTO) founded Quoine in 2014. Kayamori was previously a Senior Vice President at SoftBank Group and was the Chief Investment Officer of Gungho Asia. Lozada was the CTO of Merrill Lynch in Japan for 11 years before taking the Chief Information Officer role at Credit Suisse Japan. Quoine is the first cryptocurrency firm in the world to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). The Liquid platform is actually the result of combining two previous platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos. At one time, those two trading platforms were performing over $12 billion of transactions each year.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 QASH 兌換 AUD
A$0.0301752108
|1 QASH 兌換 GBP
￡0.0149927148
|1 QASH 兌換 EUR
€0.0182189952
|1 QASH 兌換 USD
$0.01897812
|1 QASH 兌換 MYR
RM0.08540154
|1 QASH 兌換 TRY
₺0.6655626684
|1 QASH 兌換 JPY
¥2.9744407476
|1 QASH 兌換 RUB
₽1.9665127944
|1 QASH 兌換 INR
₹1.615038012
|1 QASH 兌換 IDR
Rp311.1166715328
|1 QASH 兌換 PHP
₱1.1210375484
|1 QASH 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.965986308
|1 QASH 兌換 BRL
R$0.1184234688
|1 QASH 兌換 CAD
C$0.0271387116
|1 QASH 兌換 BDT
৳2.2680751212
|1 QASH 兌換 NGN
₦29.4690349548
|1 QASH 兌換 UAH
₴0.7967014776
|1 QASH 兌換 VES
Bs0.948906
|1 QASH 兌換 PKR
Rs5.2818005772
|1 QASH 兌換 KZT
₸9.956870658
|1 QASH 兌換 THB
฿0.655694046
|1 QASH 兌換 TWD
NT$0.6192560556
|1 QASH 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0168905268
|1 QASH 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1474599924
|1 QASH 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1903505436