Qace Dynamics（QACE）目前實時價格為 $0.02195765。過去 24 小時內，QACE 的交易價格在 $ 0.02102603 至 $ 0.0224317 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。QACE 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.056435，歷史最低價為 $ 0.01632904。
從短期表現來看，QACE 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.16%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +2.53%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +2.39%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
Qace Dynamics 的目前市值為 $ 21.94M, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。QACE 的流通量為 1.00B，總供應量是 1000000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 21.94M。
今天內，Qace Dynamics 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.00054283。
在過去30天內，Qace Dynamics 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0057924126。
在過去60天內，Qace Dynamics 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Qace Dynamics 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00054283
|+2.53%
|30天
|$ -0.0057924126
|-26.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QACE Dynamics | QARC at the Core of Robotics Autonomy
Robotics is advancing fast, yet most projects struggle with the same obstacles: fragmented AI stacks, long integration cycles, and dependence on the cloud. Engineers spend months trying to connect vision, speech, mapping, and decision systems, often ending up with fragile solutions that fail in real-world environments where privacy and reliability matter most.
QACE Dynamics addresses this gap with QARC, our edge AI supercomputer designed specifically for robotics. QARC is a complete kit built to make autonomy truly plug and play. QARC comes preloaded with modular AI blocks that provide the core intelligence robots need:
These modules are engineered to work seamlessly together, removing the need for advanced AI expertise or complex integration. Robots can be equipped with QARC and instantly gain cognitive capabilities.
The strength of QARC lies in its edge first design. By running intelligence directly on the robot, QARC ensures:
At the same time, QARC is flexible. It can connect online when scale or remote coordination is needed, giving robots both local first autonomy and optional cloud extension.
With QARC, the bottlenecks of fragmented AI stacks and complex integration are removed. Instead of being limited by delays and dependencies, robots can operate smarter and adapt faster in real-world scenarios.
This combination of powerful hardware and modular AI is what sets QACE Dynamics apart. QARC is not just a concept, it is a deployable solution that makes advanced autonomy practical.
With QARC, autonomy becomes easy, private, and ready to scale. QACE Dynamics is redefining how robots gain intelligence, turning complex AI into a plug and play foundation for the machines of tomorrow.
QACE Dynamics is where robotics gains true edge autonomy.
