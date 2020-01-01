PUTinCoin（PUT）資訊

PUTinCoin was created to pay tribute to the people, the economic success and the president of one of the largest and greatest countries in the world: Russia!

The decision to develop a crypto-currency dedicated to Russia was made to support the fast growing Russian economy and market within the country and beyond its borders.

With PUTinCoin a lot of possibilities will be provided for businesses, traders, private persons, social and economic projects. The present and future technology, services and apps are and will always be free to use!