Purchasa 價格 (PCA)
今天 Purchasa (PCA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PCA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Purchasa 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.43 USD
- Purchasa 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PCA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PCA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Purchasa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Purchasa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Purchasa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Purchasa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-20.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|+4.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Purchasa 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
+0.39%
-1.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Purchasa about? Purchasa is a web3 shopping ecosystem that empowers merchants to sell products with cryptocurrency. Our platform is free to use, with no listing costs, we only take a transaction fee on sale which is set at 1% for all popular cryptocurrencies, while there are no fees when using our native token, $PCA. Furthermore, we have integrated our own payment processin What makes purchasa unique? Purchasa is developing a suite of products, decentralized finance tools, and services that aim to enable merchants to establish more effective and meaningful connections and interactions with their customers. While assisting in the mass adoption of cryptocurrency in the retail sector is a primary goal, our vision extends beyond this. Our mission is to create a trusted brand that prioritizes user experience and intuitive design, supporting merchants in increasing visibility, revenue, and sales to enable their businesses to scale. Ultimately, our goal is to establish Purchasa as a safe ecosystem for merchants to operate within, while also delivering web3 shopping experiences that redefine traditional business models. Our Products Purchasa Marketplace is a user-friendly platform that was designed to help merchants tell their story, sell products and services, hire staff, and more. Our goal is to make the platform accessible and intuitive for people of all technical levels, while also providing a secure and inviting environment for new users. Hero Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial digital wallet that offers users a secure and convenient way to store, send, and receive cryptocurrency. Purchasa PAY is a global payment infrastructure that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to accept and remit cryptocurrency.
