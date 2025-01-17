Pumpopoly 價格 (PUMPOPOLY)
今天 Pumpopoly (PUMPOPOLY) 的實時價格爲 2.95 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PUMPOPOLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pumpopoly 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.61 USD
- Pumpopoly 當天價格變化爲 +1.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PUMPOPOLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PUMPOPOLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pumpopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04086371。
在過去30天內，Pumpopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.6692319850。
在過去60天內，Pumpopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1481507700。
在過去90天內，Pumpopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2051655131923405。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04086371
|+1.40%
|30天
|$ -0.6692319850
|-22.68%
|60天
|$ +0.1481507700
|+5.02%
|90天
|$ +0.2051655131923405
|+7.47%
Pumpopoly 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.33%
+1.40%
+3.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Pumpopoly is a virtual real estate simulator reminiscent of classic real estate board games. Playable on all devices, the game features pixel art on an animated HTML5 canvas. The design objectives are simple: Provide players and promoters a fun and entertaining way to collect tokens passively. Player movement: Players collect a salary from the treasury on every move. However, if they arrive at another player's land they must pay rent to the owner for the privilege of parking. Parking is free at all lands owned by the City of Pumpopolis. Philosophy: Pumpopoly features a dynamically expanding game world. Land is an unending resource for players to improve upon. New city owned land is added an exponentially higher price for your satisfaction. Pumpopoly's dynamic game expansion ensures that in-game movements always have a lower average cost relative to the salary provided by the treasury. Buildings: There are currently five property types within the game: vacant, hovel, small townhouse, large townhouse and executive tower. All property types have 256 pixel art variations. City lands are sold as vacant lots. Players may upgrade their land by building improvements. Each improvement provides an exponential increase in rent. Level up: Players must have a qualifying in-game credit score to build improvements on their land. In-game credit scores are determined by the number of lands owned and the total number of active invitees. Additionally, players earn 50% commissions on all city land purchased by their invitees. Tokens: Pumpopoly players can choose to sell their land on the in-game market or export their property to a non-fungible token. All purchases within the game are denominated in native PUMPOPOLY fungible tokens. PUMPOPOLY is issued solely from the game contract. Similar to land prices, the price of PUMPOPOLY tokens sold by the game contract increases at an exponential rate as they are issued.
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 AUD
A$4.72
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 GBP
￡2.3895
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 EUR
€2.8615
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 USD
$2.95
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 MYR
RM13.275
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 TRY
₺104.489
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 JPY
¥457.781
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 RUB
₽304.1745
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 INR
₹255.4995
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 IDR
Rp48,360.648
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 PHP
₱172.8405
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 EGP
￡E.148.6505
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 BRL
R$17.8475
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 CAD
C$4.2185
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 BDT
৳358.661
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 NGN
₦4,595.0085
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 UAH
₴124.431
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 VES
Bs159.3
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 PKR
Rs823.0795
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 KZT
₸1,564.975
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 THB
฿101.834
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 TWD
NT$97.0845
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 CHF
Fr2.6845
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 HKD
HK$22.951
|1 PUMPOPOLY 兌換 MAD
.د.م29.6475