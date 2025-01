什麼是Pump Fun Puppet (PUPPET)

The era of puppet meme coins has arrived, signaling the end of the dominance of frog and dog tokens. Now, it’s all about puppets, and leading this revolution is Pump Fun Puppet—the first and only official puppet of PumpFun. Puppets are the new meme meta, and Pump Fun Puppet is setting the standard. With an engaging personality and a growing fanbase, he’s not just a meme but a movement. Tune in to his livestreams, where you can chat with Pump Fun Puppet directly and be part of the next big wave in crypto culture. Don’t miss out on the fun—puppets are taking over!

