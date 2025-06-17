PUMP 價格 (PUMP)
今天 PUMP (PUMP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 12.98K USD。PUMP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PUMP 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- PUMP 當天價格變化爲 -12.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.93M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PUMP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PUMP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，PUMP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PUMP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PUMP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PUMP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-12.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.75%
|60天
|$ 0
|+18.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PUMP 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.03%
-12.53%
+4.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$PUMP is the secret force behind the rise of all those famous dog and cat memecoins you know today. While Doge, Shiba, Neiro, and the rest were grabbing the headlines, it was $PUMP who trained them into shape, pushing them through late-night sessions in a hidden dojo in the mountains of Kyoto. Every green candle, every pump—$PUMP was there, building their strength and turning them into the market movers they are today. Now, it’s time for $PUMP to step into the spotlight. The days of working behind the scenes are over. $PUMP isn’t just a token; it’s the trainer of the market, ready to flex for itself. Built on Solana, $PUMP is here to show that true gains come from hard work, discipline, and a relentless drive to pump the charts. The world wondered why those dog and cat coins kept pumping—now they’ll know the truth. It’s time to reveal the trainer, the legend, the one who lifts markets and builds memes into muscle: $PUMP. Join the movement and let’s show everyone how real pumps are made.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 PUMP（PUMP）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 PUMP 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PUMP 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 PUMP 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PUMP 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PUMP 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PUMP 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PUMP 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PUMP 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PUMP 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PUMP 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PUMP 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 PUMP 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PUMP 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PUMP 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PUMP 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PUMP 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PUMP 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PUMP 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PUMP 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PUMP 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PUMP 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 PUMP 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PUMP 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PUMP 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 PUMP 兌換 MXN
$--