PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）代幣經濟學
PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）資訊
Peacock on PulseChain is PulseChain's Official Mascot Meme, based on posts by Richard Heart twerking on a Peacock stage and Liberty Swaps mascot post on Twitter, PCOCK was created on Pump.tires! Created 2 weeks ago in honour of Liberty Swaps post, Peacock is now one of the hottest and most talked about coins on PulseChain. The project was released into the community by the creator and hopes to be the first 1 billion dollar market cap coin on PulseChain. It has the backing of Liberty Swap Finance and the total supply has been burnt by 15% already. Utility it being working and PCOCK has been paired to many tokens in the ecosystem giving it a solid foundation. Peacock could play a big part in kickstarting PulseChains Bullrun and so has a strong narrative in the community using Pump.tires as the platform to launch from bringing more eyes and adoption to PulseChain. PulseChain has the strongest community in the whole of cryptocurrency so with their backing PCOCK could do some serious gains bringing on PulseChains much needed Bullrun. Peacock is a simple meme at heart but has lot of potential! You can trade it at Liberty Swap and PulseX at lightning speeds and the contract is solid, no blacklisting, buy or sell tax etc and super cheap in gas fees to trade. PCOCK has an army of followers and even more memes to go with it. Trading Peacock also burns PulseChains native token $PLS therefore lowering supply of time and strengthening the whole chain overall. Richard Heart's as a flamboyant character and a pet Peacock fits the bill perfectly! Guarding the gardens of hexico, he's not just a mascot he's the protector of PulseChain!
PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 PulseChain Peacock（PCOCK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 PCOCK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
PCOCK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 PCOCK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 PCOCK 代幣的實時價格吧！
PCOCK 價格預測
想知道 PCOCK 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 PCOCK 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣