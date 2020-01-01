Pulsar Coin（PLSR）資訊

Pulsar Coin [PLSR] is meant to be the smooth transition from the Proof-of-Work centered consensus to the Proof-of-Stake consensus that the cryptocurrency ecosystem will need to adapt to. Utilizing the Curvehash algorithm, we mean to give our community the option to either mine via CPU or collect coins and stake. We are proud that Pulsar doesn't allow for ASIC mining because of the negative impact it is having on our environment and economies. Pulsar will eventually be utilized in Payment Processing and Data Collection. Learn more from our whitepaper and roadmap!