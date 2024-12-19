Public Masterpiece Token 價格 (PMT)
今天 Public Masterpiece Token (PMT) 的實時價格爲 0.060239 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.43M USD。PMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Public Masterpiece Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 436.64K USD
- Public Masterpiece Token 當天價格變化爲 +0.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 40.38M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PMT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Public Masterpiece Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Public Masterpiece Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019710441。
在過去60天內，Public Masterpiece Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0034364903。
在過去90天內，Public Masterpiece Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00442591779593672。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|30天
|$ +0.0019710441
|+3.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0034364903
|+5.70%
|90天
|$ +0.00442591779593672
|+7.93%
Public Masterpiece Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.16%
+0.15%
+0.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Public Masterpiece is a pioneering collective revolutionizing the intersection of physical art and blockchain technology. By integrating digital certificates, they ensure the authenticity of each artwork from inception to sale, providing transparency and trust. This safeguards artists and collectors while introducing fair pricing. Public Masterpiece offers creative investment opportunities through Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the Public Masterpiece Token (PMT). The platform empowers artists, eliminates third-party interference, and offers collectors exclusive art experiences, VIP events, and financial benefits from staking opportunities. Their extensive network, built over 30 years, includes international artists, brands, and celebrities. A robust marketing presence in numerous international media outlets positions PMT at the forefront of art and blockchain fusion. Future plans include tokenizing industries such as automotive, fashion, and sports, with existing partnerships validating market relevance. The Loyalty NFT staking mechanism promotes long-term engagement, allowing users to own fragments of renowned artworks and receive PMT Token rewards, fostering community loyalty. A meticulous selection process for artists and influencers, guided by a board of curators and leaders, ensures alignment with PMT's values. The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) will empower PMT holders with voting rights, promoting transparency and community involvement.
|1 PMT 兌換 AUD
A$0.09578001
|1 PMT 兌換 GBP
￡0.04758881
|1 PMT 兌換 EUR
€0.05782944
|1 PMT 兌換 USD
$0.060239
|1 PMT 兌換 MYR
RM0.2710755
|1 PMT 兌換 TRY
₺2.11258173
|1 PMT 兌換 JPY
¥9.44125847
|1 PMT 兌換 RUB
₽6.24196518
|1 PMT 兌換 INR
₹5.1263389
|1 PMT 兌換 IDR
Rp987.52443216
|1 PMT 兌換 PHP
₱3.55831773
|1 PMT 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.0661651
|1 PMT 兌換 BRL
R$0.37589136
|1 PMT 兌換 CAD
C$0.08614177
|1 PMT 兌換 BDT
৳7.19916289
|1 PMT 兌換 NGN
₦93.53851681
|1 PMT 兌換 UAH
₴2.52883322
|1 PMT 兌換 VES
Bs3.01195
|1 PMT 兌換 PKR
Rs16.76511609
|1 PMT 兌換 KZT
₸31.60439135
|1 PMT 兌換 THB
฿2.08125745
|1 PMT 兌換 TWD
NT$1.96559857
|1 PMT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.05361271
|1 PMT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.46805703
|1 PMT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.60419717