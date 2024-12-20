PUBLC 價格 (PUBLX)
今天 PUBLC (PUBLX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 223.55K USD。PUBLX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PUBLC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.72 USD
- PUBLC 當天價格變化爲 -1.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 363.37M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PUBLX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PUBLX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PUBLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PUBLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PUBLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PUBLC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|+9.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|+12.85%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PUBLC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.77%
-1.02%
-9.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
PUBLC is a new gateway to the web for searching and discovering content. It combines Web2 content with Web3 economy, technology and ideology, creating a collaborative platform for the beneﬁt of the entire web ecosystem that is ethically designed and distributing its revenue in a way that is more inclusive, transparent and fair. PUBLC indexes content such as music, videos, and news from websites, content platforms and other sources from across the web. With the help of its users PUBLC aims to index the entire web and categorize it into relevant topics and search queries to make the vast content of the web more accessible. PUBLC rewards its entire ecosystem for the value they create on the platform with its own cryptocurrency called PUBLX, which in turn creates a strong incentive for each user group to continue contributing to the growth of the platform. PUBLX token is at the basis of PUBLC's financial infrastructure and is connected to the platform’s native revenue models paid in USD, such as advertising, promoted content, e-commerce and more. With the supply and distribution of the tokens to the ecosystem being based on the usage of the platform and the value created, and the demand of the tokens coming from businesses and advertisers for services consumed on the platform, PUBLC is able to establish real value for its token and create a sustainable revenue model for all of PUBLC’s ecosystem. This token model powers PUBLC’s rewarding mechanism allowing it to share 90% of its revenue with its ecosystem.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
