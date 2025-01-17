Prophet 價格 (PROPHT)
今天 Prophet (PROPHT) 的實時價格爲 4.23 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PROPHT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Prophet 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 43.88K USD
- Prophet 當天價格變化爲 -22.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PROPHT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PROPHT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Prophet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.211058113147986。
在過去30天內，Prophet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.8314610670。
在過去60天內，Prophet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Prophet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -1.211058113147986
|-22.26%
|30天
|$ -0.8314610670
|-19.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Prophet 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.20%
-22.26%
-5.98%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? ProphetBots is a highly functional Telegram Trading Bot with a core focus on accelerating the users' potential in making profit. What makes your project unique? With highlights on our perfected signal algorithm (taking into account 15+ conditions scraping masses of data) & industry high revenue sharing percentages, our bot truly is built for mass user adoption amongst the telegram trading shift. History of your project. ProphetBots started production in early August 2023. What started off as a simple idea, quickly developed into a high functional bot with an array of tools at ours user's disposal, that is truly pushing the boundaries within Telegram Trading bots. What’s next for your project? A new game-changing AI Sniper tool. Built from meticulous machine learning, back testing, back testing & more back testing, our AI Sniper will GO-HEAD-TO-HEAD with any other AI Sniper on the market. Focussing on newly added liquidity & every inch of data we acquire on it before the buys start flooding in. Allowing us to get not only the earliest entries, but also the best exits. What can your token be used for? $PROPHET is the official token of ProphetBots. By holding a certain amount of $PROPHET, you are entitled to a set list of benefits & access to our profit-driven trading software.
