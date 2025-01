什麼是ProjectOasis (OASIS)

ProjectOasis is a web-based game where users are able to perform DeFi functions in a gamified manner. The Oasis metaverse consists of swaps (AMMs), launchpads, NFT marketplaces, yield farms and news stations. Users are able to utilize NFT avatars in the metaverse and customize their avatars. There is also a Participate-to-Earn feature where users will be rewarded for participating in tasks within the metaverse.

ProjectOasis (OASIS) 資源 官網