Privix（PRIVIX）資訊

Privix is an EVM-compatible blockchain designed to prioritize privacy, security, and anonymity within a unified ecosystem.

In the modern world, maintaining privacy is becoming increasingly difficult. With vast amounts of personal data being collected, stored, and shared, individuals face heightened risks of data breaches, identity theft, and constant surveillance. The Privix ecosystem seeks to tackle these challenges by offering a range of decentralized privacy-focused applications, along with its own blockchain designed for enhanced privacy while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum's EVM.

Key Features

Advanced Encryption: Secure and anonymous transactions

Self-Custody: Giving users complete control over their assets and data

EVM Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Flexible Modular Design: Easily integrate privacy-focused applications and services

Tor Network Integration: Utilizes the Tor Network to enhance user anonymity and protect against network surveillance.

The Privix Ecosystem will be comprised of various decentralized privacy-based applications including:

Nexar: Swap assets whilst maintaining your anonymity. No KYC required.

Xfera: A privacy-centric storage and file-sharing solution.

PrivyMail: A decentralized email service with end-end encryption for secure, private email.

Pass: A Password Manager application designed to store and generate strong and unique passwords for users.

And there's more!