$PRINCE – The Royal Standard of the XRP Ledger

$PRINCE is a community-driven XRP token and NFT collection built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), combining the utility of digital assets with the elegance of royal-themed art and branding. As a token, $PRINCE is designed for fast, low-cost transactions, leveraging the speed and scalability of the XRPL network. The $PRINCE NFT collection complements the token, showcasing unique, royalty-inspired artwork that represents prestige, power, and purpose in the Web3 space. Each NFT serves as a symbol of status and access, offering holders exclusive benefits within the $PRINCE ecosystem—including airdrops, early access to features, and community governance. Whether you’re trading, collecting, or participating in the community, $PRINCE brings a noble touch to decentralized finance and digital art on XRPL.