Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）代幣經濟學
Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）資訊
The XDC Liquid Staking System offers an accessible way for XDC holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards from masternodes without the usual barriers, such as high capital requirements, KYC restrictions, or hosting expenses.
How It Works Stake and Receive Liquid Tokens
When you stake 1 $XDC in the system, you receive 1 $pstXDC (Proof-of-Stake XDC) in return. The exchange rate is always 1 $XDC = 1 $pstXDC.
$pstXDC represents your staked XDC and can be freely used across the ecosystem.
Vault or Masternode Minting
To stake, you first mint an XDC Vault or an XDC Masternode through the platform.
Deposit your $XDC into the Vault or Masternode. Once deposited, $pstXDC is automatically credited to your wallet.
Ecosystem Integration
$pstXDC can be used in DeFi applications, providing liquidity, earning yield, or for trading, all while your staked $XDC continues to earn rewards from masternodes.
Key Features and Benefits Access to Masternode Rewards: By staking through the liquid staking system, users earn rewards generated by XDC masternodes without needing to host or maintain the infrastructure themselves.
No KYC or High Entry Barriers: Traditional masternode participation often requires significant capital (e.g., 10M XDC tokens) and compliance with KYC regulations. The liquid staking system eliminates these hurdles, making it accessible for all XDC holders.
Lower Costs: Hosting expenses are managed at the protocol level, removing the technical and financial burdens on individual users.
Flexibility with $pstXDC: $pstXDC acts as a liquid staking derivative, allowing holders to retain liquidity while earning staking rewards. This token can be transferred, used in decentralized applications, or redeemed for the original $XDC at any time.
Security and Transparency Smart Contract-Driven: The staking system operates on secure smart contracts, ensuring your funds are safe and transactions are transparent.
Decentralized Reward Distribution: Rewards from masternodes are distributed proportionally and transparently to all participants.
Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Prime Staked XDC（PSXDC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 PSXDC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
PSXDC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 PSXDC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 PSXDC 代幣的實時價格吧！
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。