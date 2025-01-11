Primas 價格 (PST)
今天 Primas (PST) 的實時價格爲 0.00105105 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 53.80K USD。PST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Primas 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 127.93 USD
- Primas 當天價格變化爲 +6.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 51.20M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Primas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Primas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001548539。
在過去60天內，Primas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001255074。
在過去90天內，Primas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.43%
|30天
|$ -0.0001548539
|-14.73%
|60天
|$ +0.0001255074
|+11.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Primas 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+6.43%
+6.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PST 兌換 AUD
A$0.001702701
|1 PST 兌換 GBP
￡0.0008513505
|1 PST 兌換 EUR
€0.0010195185
|1 PST 兌換 USD
$0.00105105
|1 PST 兌換 MYR
RM0.0047192145
|1 PST 兌換 TRY
₺0.037228191
|1 PST 兌換 JPY
¥0.1657190535
|1 PST 兌換 RUB
₽0.1068182115
|1 PST 兌換 INR
₹0.0905899995
|1 PST 兌換 IDR
Rp17.230325112
|1 PST 兌換 PHP
₱0.06201195
|1 PST 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0531095565
|1 PST 兌換 BRL
R$0.006432426
|1 PST 兌換 CAD
C$0.001513512
|1 PST 兌換 BDT
৳0.128207079
|1 PST 兌換 NGN
₦1.629526899
|1 PST 兌換 UAH
₴0.044438394
|1 PST 兌換 VES
Bs0.05570565
|1 PST 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2926858935
|1 PST 兌換 KZT
₸0.554639085
|1 PST 兌換 THB
฿0.036450414
|1 PST 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0348002655
|1 PST 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0009564555
|1 PST 兌換 HKD
HK$0.008177169
|1 PST 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.010552542