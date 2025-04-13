PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 價格 (CVP)
今天 PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP) 的實時價格爲 0.01793481 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 582.07K USD。CVP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 當天價格變化爲 -4.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 32.39M USD
今天內，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00083137652609646。
在過去30天內，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0092612148。
在過去60天內，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0151052744。
在過去90天內，PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.10726051454400478。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00083137652609646
|-4.43%
|30天
|$ -0.0092612148
|-51.63%
|60天
|$ -0.0151052744
|-84.22%
|90天
|$ -0.10726051454400478
|-85.67%
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.73%
-4.43%
-11.87%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
About PowerPool PowerPool actively manages the decentralized and permissionless DePIN network of Keepers (PowerAgent V2) enabling DeFi automation and empowering AI Agents by providing reliable and cost-effective transaction automation. PowerAgent V2 acts as a “Transaction Execution as a Service” tool, allowing users, protocols, and DAOs to streamline the execution process of daily on-chain routines, complex DeFi strategies, and decisions made by AI Agents. The protocol’s goal is to superpower L1/L2 networks by bringing in substantial liquidity, a massive userbase, and lots of transactions. Currently deployed on Ethereum (mainnet and the Sepolia testnet), Arbitrum One, Polygon, Gnosis, and Base, PowerPools aims to cover most major L1 and L2 chains in the near future. Transaction Execution as a Service The main service of PowerPool’s DePIN network of Keepers is the automatic execution of blockchain transactions and their sequences based on on-chain and off-chain triggers. On-chain automation opens up a whole new world of opportunities for multiple sectors of Web3: novel DeFi strategies, DAO management, streamlining protocol operation, AI Agents, etc. How does outsourcing transaction execution benefit the ecosystem? - AI Agents gain the ability to convert generated intents into on-chain actions, facilitating their interaction with Web3 protocols. - Users and protocols can engage in DeFi with improved efficiency, lower response times, and automate routine transactions to boost reliability and UX. - DAOs can set up autonomous payment streams, open up new asset management opportunities, and enhance governance procedures reducing the risk of human error.
