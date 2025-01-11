什麼是PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI)

Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) 資源 官網