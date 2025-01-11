PoSciDonDAO Token 價格 (SCI)
今天 PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) 的實時價格爲 3.16 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.85M USD。SCI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PoSciDonDAO Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 181.07K USD
- PoSciDonDAO Token 當天價格變化爲 -10.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.12M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SCI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SCI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PoSciDonDAO Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.354197394759532。
在過去30天內，PoSciDonDAO Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.4279657520。
在過去60天內，PoSciDonDAO Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PoSciDonDAO Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.354197394759532
|-10.08%
|30天
|$ +0.4279657520
|+13.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PoSciDonDAO Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.57%
-10.08%
-40.40%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.
|1 SCI 兌換 AUD
A$5.1192
|1 SCI 兌換 GBP
￡2.5596
|1 SCI 兌換 EUR
€3.0652
|1 SCI 兌換 USD
$3.16
|1 SCI 兌換 MYR
RM14.1884
|1 SCI 兌換 TRY
₺111.9272
|1 SCI 兌換 JPY
¥498.2372
|1 SCI 兌換 RUB
₽321.1508
|1 SCI 兌換 INR
₹272.3604
|1 SCI 兌換 IDR
Rp51,803.2704
|1 SCI 兌換 PHP
₱186.44
|1 SCI 兌換 EGP
￡E.159.6748
|1 SCI 兌換 BRL
R$19.3392
|1 SCI 兌換 CAD
C$4.5504
|1 SCI 兌換 BDT
৳385.4568
|1 SCI 兌換 NGN
₦4,899.2008
|1 SCI 兌換 UAH
₴133.6048
|1 SCI 兌換 VES
Bs167.48
|1 SCI 兌換 PKR
Rs879.9652
|1 SCI 兌換 KZT
₸1,667.532
|1 SCI 兌換 THB
฿109.5888
|1 SCI 兌換 TWD
NT$104.6276
|1 SCI 兌換 CHF
Fr2.8756
|1 SCI 兌換 HKD
HK$24.5848
|1 SCI 兌換 MAD
.د.م31.7264