Portal Network Token 價格 (POE)
今天 Portal Network Token (POE) 的實時價格爲 0.823394 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。POE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Portal Network Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 574.67 USD
- Portal Network Token 當天價格變化爲 +10.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Portal Network Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.078842。
在過去30天內，Portal Network Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2548117888。
在過去60天內，Portal Network Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.3389377891。
在過去90天內，Portal Network Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.3148427086745775。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.078842
|+10.59%
|30天
|$ -0.2548117888
|-30.94%
|60天
|$ -0.3389377891
|-41.16%
|90天
|$ -0.3148427086745775
|-27.66%
Portal Network Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+10.59%
-0.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In simple words the aim of the project can be formulated as follows: to create an effective business model for the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Russia and other countries, to form a community and to make profit together. Today our team is one of the best in Russia in terms of production, installation, and operation of charging stations. We have developed a whole line of our own products that implement all the main protocols, and we also have our own application. Our stations are certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are installed throughout the territory of Russia. Our specialists also participate in the work of the relevant ministries as consultants. Many years of experience in this industry have allowed us to develop a very clear understanding of the specifics of the charging stations market in Russia and acquire the necessary competencies for further work. To realize the technical part of the project, we use a token in the TON network. The token emission is tied to the installation of charging stations. Additionally, the token can be "mined" when the station connects to the Portal Network hub. Thus, the charging stations become the objects of extended functionality, performing the primary function of charging electric vehicles and the additional function of mining tokens, which organically allows for multi-level work that contributes to the development of the project as a whole. All the income from the sale of electricity (general network plus mining) is distributed among liquidity holders on DEX.
|1 POE 兌換 AUD
A$1.33389828
|1 POE 兌換 GBP
￡0.66694914
|1 POE 兌換 EUR
€0.79869218
|1 POE 兌換 USD
$0.823394
|1 POE 兌換 MYR
RM3.69703906
|1 POE 兌換 TRY
₺29.16461548
|1 POE 兌換 JPY
¥129.82453198
|1 POE 兌換 RUB
₽83.68153222
|1 POE 兌換 INR
₹70.96832886
|1 POE 兌換 IDR
Rp13,498.26013536
|1 POE 兌換 PHP
₱48.580246
|1 POE 兌換 EGP
￡E.41.60609882
|1 POE 兌換 BRL
R$5.03917128
|1 POE 兌換 CAD
C$1.18568736
|1 POE 兌換 BDT
৳100.43760012
|1 POE 兌換 NGN
₦1,276.57358972
|1 POE 兌換 UAH
₴34.81309832
|1 POE 兌換 VES
Bs43.639882
|1 POE 兌換 PKR
Rs229.29052718
|1 POE 兌換 KZT
₸434.5050138
|1 POE 兌換 THB
฿28.55530392
|1 POE 兌換 TWD
NT$27.26257534
|1 POE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.74928854
|1 POE 兌換 HKD
HK$6.40600532
|1 POE 兌換 MAD
.د.م8.26687576