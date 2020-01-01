Popo The Cat（POPO）資訊

Popo is the first meme coin to launch on SEI V2. Popo is the OG cat of the SEI Network Founder- Jayendra Jog. Popo prides itself on being one of the most popular coins on the Sei Network. A strong organic community has now solidified the token as one of the top-performing assets on Sei. Based memes and a fun-loving community have made Popo the top pick for all new members onboarded to the Sei Network. Don't be afraid, this cat doesn't bite.

Popo In Control!