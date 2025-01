什麼是PopeCoin (POPE)

What is the project about? PopeCoin is a memecoin on Ethereum What makes your project unique? The contract is renounced and has 0% tax. 100% of LP is locked. No team tokens. 50% burned. Super strong community. History of your project. Had a public presale on pinksale.finance and just launched on Uniswap less than a week day ago. What’s next for your project? Pope is already listed on CoinMarketCap and we are looking forward to our CoinGecko listing. We will then focus on getting PopeCoin trending all over social media and target CEX listings. What can your token be used for? Investments and swing trading.

