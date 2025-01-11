popcatwifhat 價格 (POPWIF)
今天 popcatwifhat (POPWIF) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 29.48K USD。POPWIF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
popcatwifhat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 440.20 USD
- popcatwifhat 當天價格變化爲 -2.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.22M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POPWIF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POPWIF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，popcatwifhat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，popcatwifhat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，popcatwifhat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，popcatwifhat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.68%
|60天
|$ 0
|-72.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
popcatwifhat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
-2.79%
-24.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Imagine a mischievous, street-smart cartoon cat with bright, expressive eyes and a toothy grin. This cat, always wearing a quirky, oversized top hat—sometimes with a feather or two sticking out—has become an unexpected icon in the world of Solana memecoins. His hat isn't just for show; it’s his magic trick, where he "pops" Solana coins out like a magician. Coins bounce out of the hat with each movement, glimmering with that signature Solana logo, adding a flashy sparkle to his every step. The cat, often depicted with an animated, exaggerated expression, embodies the fast-paced, meme-driven culture of crypto. He's sometimes shown with paw gestures hinting at buying low and selling high, often giving a wink to those in the know. His playful nature reflects the spirit of memecoins—fun yet volatile, where fortunes can shift in the blink of an eye. This character has captured the imaginations of crypto enthusiasts, becoming a symbol of the Solana ecosystem's youthful, risk-taking energy, with a touch of comic flair that resonates with traders looking for the next big coin. Whether he’s lounging with stacks of Solana coins or leaping after his “next catch,” this hat-wearing cat has become the face of Solana memecoins, blending humor, excitement, and a sprinkle of magic with each coin he "pops" from his hat.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
