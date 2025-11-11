$POOP is the token built for Doop, but this isn’t just another meme coin. Doop is a real health app — a crypto-powered game that helps you improve your gut health and diet through daily tracking, personalized insights, and real rewards.

I’m stronger, I’m smarter Helps you build a healthy daily habit. Gives personalized, actionable health insights. Turns a private routine into an engaging health game.

web3 integrated Rewards consistency with real crypto. Flex your NFT Toilets as status symbols.

its just funny, lol Brings humor and community into gut health like never before.