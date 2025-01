什麼是Pooku ($POOKU)

Welcome to Pooku! Inspired by the adorable “dog with hats” meme, Pooku is here to bring smiles and excitement to your crypto journey. Pooku is the brother of Dog with Hat, ACHI, and can also be seen on Ma_babezz’s Twitter. Follow the owner of Dog with Hat on Instagram: ma_babezz! Pooku is more than just a token; it’s a celebration of the internet’s quirky and endearing humor. Inspired by the iconic “dogwifhats” meme, Pooku embodies the playful spirit and creativity of the meme community. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the scene, Pooku offers a fun and engaging way to be part of something special. Get ready to laugh, trade, and hodl with Pooku!

Pooku ($POOKU) 資源 官網