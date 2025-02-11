Poodlana 價格 (POODL)
今天 Poodlana (POODL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 20.71K USD。POODL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Poodlana 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 834.93 USD
- Poodlana 當天價格變化爲 -6.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 64.50M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POODL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POODL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Poodlana 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Poodlana 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Poodlana 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Poodlana 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-61.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|-75.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Poodlana 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.14%
-6.05%
-39.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched via presale on 17th July, and on the open market on 16th August after 30-days, Poodlana is a poodle-themed Solana altcoin. Tapping into the intense appetite for both high fashion and toy poodles, Poodlana is a coin created specifically for the Asian market. These strategic decisions by the Poodlana team are based on several insights. Firstly, according to recent data published in CoinDesk, 80% of meme coin trading occurs within Asian hours. And according to Statista, the Far East consumes more luxury fashion than any other region. This direct appeal to such a rich market was likely a contributor to Poodlana raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours of its presale. Secondly, poodles have shown particular popularity across east Asia, ranking within the top three breeds in China, Japan, and Korea, according to Statista. Since the meme/altcoin market has been heavily dominated by doge derivatives for the past several years, this poodle-centric decision was made to offer East Asian investors a dog-themed meme coin tailored to Asia's specific dog preference. Roadmap wise, now that Poodlana has listed on CEX it’s ramping up marketing and product development. The Poodlana team has plans to expand its influencer relationships. And, in keeping with its high fashion positioning, Poodlana will be partnering with an array of fashion brands and lifestyle platforms to spread the Poodlana message 360 degrees. In terms of technical innovation and community perks, Poodlana has plans to create a staking platform serving its elite, fashion-savvy audience, as well as offering them exclusive airdrops and bonuses as the project progresses through its milestones. Long-term, Poodlana has plans to take the brand fully global, using its core East Asian community as a springboard. Poodlana is going after international partnerships, high-profile event appearances, and multi-language support. And finally, like any half-decent high-profile fashion icon, Poodlana has plans for some poodle philanthropy, with plans to support a range of canine charities.
