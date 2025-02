什麼是Pondo (PNDO)

Pondo is the first liquid staking protocol on Aleo, letting you stake $ALEO and still keep your funds liquid with $pALEO. No more locking up your assets—stake, earn, and stay flexible. We automatically delegate to the best-performing validators, ensuring maximum rewards while keeping things decentralized. Pondo also introduces $PNDO, the protocol’s rewards token, which gives holders a share of staking revenue. And big news—$PNDO is the first Aleo token to be listed on a centralized exchange (Gate.io, Feb 10, 2025). 🔹 Why Pondo? ✅ Stake without locking up your $ALEO ✅ Earn rewards while staying liquid with $pALEO ✅ Auto-delegation to top validators for max APY ✅ $PNDO rewards token—real protocol revenue ✅ First Aleo token listed on a CEX (Gate.io)

