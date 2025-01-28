Polly Finance 價格 (POLLY)
今天 Polly Finance (POLLY) 的實時價格爲 0.00000877 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。POLLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Polly Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 70.13 USD
- Polly Finance 當天價格變化爲 +2.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POLLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POLLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Polly Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Polly Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000016687。
在過去60天內，Polly Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000008473。
在過去90天內，Polly Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000001125467845073391。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0000016687
|-19.02%
|60天
|$ -0.0000008473
|-9.66%
|90天
|$ +0.000001125467845073391
|+14.72%
Polly Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.24%
+2.03%
-14.71%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Polly Finance is a completely community-driven platform where users can create and manage diverse baskets of tokens on Polygon, called nests. Nests have autonomous rebalancing and yield farming in a variety of protocols. POLLY is the governance token for the Polly Finance platform. Holders can use their tokens to vote on proposals to further the ecosystem, including the composition of nests, strategies they will follow and the future direction of the project. POLLY can be earned by participating in the yield farming program, which distributes tokens to users of the platform. In order to create a Nest, you have to burn an amount of Polly. As the burning process is complex, the recipe for nDEFI will automatically buy and burn the right amount for you during the creation process. The amount of Polly to be burned is currently tied to the volume demand of your issuance order, but governance may vote to change this model.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 POLLY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0000139443
|1 POLLY 兌換 GBP
￡0.000007016
|1 POLLY 兌換 EUR
€0.0000083315
|1 POLLY 兌換 USD
$0.00000877
|1 POLLY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0000385003
|1 POLLY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0003135275
|1 POLLY 兌換 JPY
¥0.0013651382
|1 POLLY 兌換 RUB
₽0.0008539349
|1 POLLY 兌換 INR
₹0.0007588681
|1 POLLY 兌換 IDR
Rp0.1414515931
|1 POLLY 兌換 PHP
₱0.0005131327
|1 POLLY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0004407802
|1 POLLY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0000516553
|1 POLLY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0000126288
|1 POLLY 兌換 BDT
৳0.0010695015
|1 POLLY 兌換 NGN
₦0.0135548243
|1 POLLY 兌換 UAH
₴0.0003682523
|1 POLLY 兌換 VES
Bs0.00049112
|1 POLLY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0024456022
|1 POLLY 兌換 KZT
₸0.0045322483
|1 POLLY 兌換 THB
฿0.0002966014
|1 POLLY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0002889715
|1 POLLY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000007893
|1 POLLY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0000682306
|1 POLLY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0000874369