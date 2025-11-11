POLAR AI（POLAR）代幣經濟學
POLAR AI（POLAR）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 POLAR AI（POLAR）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
POLAR AI（POLAR）資訊
POLAR AI is a decentralized AI agent ecosystem built on the Berachain blockchain, designed to empower users with intelligent, on-chain analytics and trading insights in the cryptocurrency space. Inspired by advanced AI models like aixbt and powered by the Tedism framework, POLAR AI functions as a specialized bear-themed intelligence tool that excels in "down-only chart analysis"—a methodical approach to identifying undervalued opportunities during market downturns. The project leverages multi-chain data aggregation to monitor real-time metrics such as price action, volume anomalies, RSI momentum, and EMA alignments across assets like $BERA and other tokens. At its core, POLAR AI serves as a utility-driven platform where $POLAR token holders gain access to actionable signals, such as entry/exit recommendations, risk management via ATR-based stop-losses, and sentiment analysis derived from on-chain and social data sources. For instance, the agent scans for bullish structures (e.g., EMA16 > EMA64 > EMA256) and flags high-potential trades, like longing $EDEN at $0.0900 with a take-profit at $0.1019. This democratizes sophisticated trading strategies, making them accessible to retail users without requiring advanced technical expertise. The ecosystem emphasizes community-driven growth, with integrations into Berachain's DeFi primitives like KodiakFi for seamless swaps and liquidity provision. $POLAR tokens facilitate governance votes on agent upgrades, staking for enhanced signal accuracy, and rewards for contributors who validate predictions through Proof-of-Liquidity mechanisms. By focusing on bear-market resilience, POLAR AI addresses a key pain point in crypto: navigating volatility with data-backed conviction rather than hype. As Berachain's native AI layer, it aligns with the chain's proof-of-liquidity consensus, where token utility directly correlates with network participation and yield generation. This creates a symbiotic loop: users provide liquidity to fuel the AI's computations, while the agent optimizes returns to sustain ecosystem health.
POLAR AI（POLAR）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 POLAR AI（POLAR）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 POLAR 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
POLAR 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 POLAR 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 POLAR 代幣的實時價格吧！
POLAR 價格預測
想知道 POLAR 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 POLAR 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣