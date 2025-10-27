POLAR AI 價格 (POLAR)
+1.41%
-11.68%
-35.99%
-35.99%
POLAR AI（POLAR）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，POLAR 的交易價格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。POLAR 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，POLAR 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +1.41%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -11.68%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -35.99%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
POLAR AI 的目前市值為 $ 140.81K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。POLAR 的流通量為 1.00B，總供應量是 1000000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 140.81K。
今天內，POLAR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，POLAR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去60天內，POLAR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，POLAR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
POLAR AI is a decentralized AI agent ecosystem built on the Berachain blockchain, designed to empower users with intelligent, on-chain analytics and trading insights in the cryptocurrency space. Inspired by advanced AI models like aixbt and powered by the Tedism framework, POLAR AI functions as a specialized bear-themed intelligence tool that excels in "down-only chart analysis"—a methodical approach to identifying undervalued opportunities during market downturns. The project leverages multi-chain data aggregation to monitor real-time metrics such as price action, volume anomalies, RSI momentum, and EMA alignments across assets like $BERA and other tokens. At its core, POLAR AI serves as a utility-driven platform where $POLAR token holders gain access to actionable signals, such as entry/exit recommendations, risk management via ATR-based stop-losses, and sentiment analysis derived from on-chain and social data sources. For instance, the agent scans for bullish structures (e.g., EMA16 > EMA64 > EMA256) and flags high-potential trades, like longing $EDEN at $0.0900 with a take-profit at $0.1019. This democratizes sophisticated trading strategies, making them accessible to retail users without requiring advanced technical expertise. The ecosystem emphasizes community-driven growth, with integrations into Berachain's DeFi primitives like KodiakFi for seamless swaps and liquidity provision. $POLAR tokens facilitate governance votes on agent upgrades, staking for enhanced signal accuracy, and rewards for contributors who validate predictions through Proof-of-Liquidity mechanisms. By focusing on bear-market resilience, POLAR AI addresses a key pain point in crypto: navigating volatility with data-backed conviction rather than hype. As Berachain's native AI layer, it aligns with the chain's proof-of-liquidity consensus, where token utility directly correlates with network participation and yield generation. This creates a symbiotic loop: users provide liquidity to fuel the AI's computations, while the agent optimizes returns to sustain ecosystem health.
