什麼是Pojak (PJ)

Pojak watched as the world played hot potato with CTO shit coins. Now, it's his moment. With Pepe's legendary meme power and Wojak's emotional depth, Pojak brings a new level of influence, wealth, and ethics. Born into meme royalty with luxury and wisdom from Pepe and Wojak, he faced hardship when the original developer rugged the project. The community rose up and took control. Pojak was reborn, stronger and more determined.

Pojak (PJ) 資源 官網