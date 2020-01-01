Pog Coin（POGS）資訊

POG Digital, the digital subsidiary of the iconic 90s brand POG®, leverages blockchain technology to merge nostalgic collectibles with contemporary digital assets. It offers an innovative ecosystem where digital and physical POG collectibles are intertwined, powered by its own cryptocurrency, POG™ Coin. The platform not only caters to collectors and gamers but also serves as a tool for game developers, enabling seamless integration of blockchain features into their games.