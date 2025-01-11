PLUMS 價格 (PLUMS)
今天 PLUMS (PLUMS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PLUMS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PLUMS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.88 USD
- PLUMS 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PLUMS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PLUMS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PLUMS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PLUMS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PLUMS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PLUMS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.50%
|60天
|$ 0
|+9.68%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PLUMS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
One-liner description: $PLUMS, for the people, by the people 💎✋ What is PLUMS? PLUMS is a memecoin launched by the people, for the people. Initiated by a group of individuals as a tribute to the Plums internet meme that gained worldwide notoriety from the Ashley Schaeffer (Will Farrell) meme from the Eastbound and Down TV show. The currency is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is designed to be a fun and light-hearted cryptocurrency that can appeal to a wider audience beyond just Bitcoin enthusiasts. What are the project objectives? The project aims to capture the growing popularity of meme coins, which have been on the rise in recent years due to their unique and often humorous marketing strategies, to serve as the safe haven for future Degen liquidity and to create a decentralized network for connecting degens through the power of memes. By leveraging the power of memes, PLUMS will create a network that is not only fun and entertaining, but also has the potential for real-world impact. What makes PLUMS unique? One of the things that makes PLUMS stand out from other meme coins is that it’s supply will not be centralised to individual wallets and its launch involved a $PLUMS airdrop to those who contributed to the initial LP before it reached a hard cap of 20ETH. Moreover, PLUMS has adopted PEPE’s no-tax policy. This means that holders of the currency do not have to pay any taxes on their earnings, which can be a significant benefit for those who are looking to invest in a cryptocurrency that has the potential for high returns. The tokens fun and playful nature makes it appealing to those who are not necessarily interested in the more serious aspects of traditional cryptocurrencies. Related Links: Telegram: https://t.me/+efZpJvv7Y9thODhh… Discord: https://discord.gg/Xkk545eC Website: https://plums.wtf/
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
