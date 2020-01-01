PlinkoIncinerator（PLINC）資訊

Plinko Incinerator is a Solana-based utility platform that allows users to burn unwanted tokens, NFTs, and dust from their wallets, reclaiming the associated SOL. This reduces wallet clutter and unlocks value from previously worthless assets. The platform also features a gamified system where reclaimed SOL can be used to play a custom Plinko game with real payout mechanics. $PLINC is the governance and utility token that powers the platform, offering reduced fees, staking, governance rights, and exclusive access to future features.