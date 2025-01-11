PlayNity 價格 (PLY)
今天 PlayNity (PLY) 的實時價格爲 0.00100685 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 91.89K USD。PLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PlayNity 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.65 USD
- PlayNity 當天價格變化爲 +0.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 91.24M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PlayNity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PlayNity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001785727。
在過去60天內，PlayNity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001218748。
在過去90天內，PlayNity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001003698678548154。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30天
|$ -0.0001785727
|-17.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0001218748
|-12.10%
|90天
|$ -0.0001003698678548154
|-9.06%
PlayNity 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.72%
+0.56%
+0.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
