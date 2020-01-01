PLAY（PLAY）資訊

PLAY turbocharges games with AI agents and crypto rails. PLAY is a layer 0 protocol that enables AI agents to transact autonomously in games and social apps by bringing web2 games onchain. Any game, any chain, any platform.

Tooling: A turnkey solution to plug blockchain and AI into any game in days, not years. Distribution: ‘pump fun’ for publishing fun onchain games directly in social apps like Telegram Discord, and YouTube. Launching games on every platform: Apple & Android, Mobile & PC, Unity & Unreal, EVM, SVM & Move. Abstracted everything: wallets, chains, accounts, co-pilots. The only tech stack needed to launch a game economy, monetization, UA, and UGC.