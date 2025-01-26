PlatinCoin 價格 (PLC)
今天 PlatinCoin (PLC) 的實時價格爲 0.119938 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PLC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PlatinCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 131.45 USD
- PlatinCoin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PLC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PLC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PlatinCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PlatinCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0076510129。
在過去60天內，PlatinCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1152721359。
在過去90天內，PlatinCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0076510129
|+6.38%
|60天
|$ -0.1152721359
|-96.10%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PlatinCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-95.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The PlatinCoin is based on Litecoin Technology. It is not only a new generation of cryptocurrency but, together with the PlatinCoin Cryptosystem, also an extremely flexible and multifunctional platform that allows everybody to create a wide variety of daily business operations without the delay of payment for goods and services, for example such simple things as the purchase of your daily coffee, online purchases or payments for your international travel insurance. The PlatinCoin is designed to become the most used cryptocoin worldwide, especially by international users not being able to own a bank account. Its underlying blockchain technology facilitates the daily high volume of payments. PlatinCoin provides fast, inexpensive, international and secure transfers by form of immediate payment. The advantages of PlatinCoin will appropriately address the respective payment needs of individual as well commercial users like merchants and service providers. In addition, the introduction of the PlatinCoin Debit Card will further contribute to the commercial viability of the PlatinCoin. PlatinCoin intends to become a central transmission point for FIAT money. Fast transaction periods and low variability risks will be applicable. Additionally, comprehensive payment facilities such as debit cards, ATM’s, etc. are being implemented to become a suitable payment method on high scale for clients and merchandisers. The PlatinCoin moreover aims to contribute to the improvement of people’s standard of living worldwide. This shall especially apply to people in developing countries who do not even have a bank account. As an instrument to increase prosperity, we have developed the PlatinCoin Minting Program. This Program allows nearly everyone to easily produce PlatinCoins themselves.
|1 PLC 兌換 AUD
A$0.18950204
|1 PLC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0959504
|1 PLC 兌換 EUR
€0.1139411
|1 PLC 兌換 USD
$0.119938
|1 PLC 兌換 MYR
RM0.52412906
|1 PLC 兌換 TRY
₺4.27459032
|1 PLC 兌換 JPY
¥18.71392614
|1 PLC 兌換 RUB
₽11.71914198
|1 PLC 兌換 INR
₹10.33625684
|1 PLC 兌換 IDR
Rp1,934.48360014
|1 PLC 兌換 PHP
₱6.9863885
|1 PLC 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.03048264
|1 PLC 兌換 BRL
R$0.70883358
|1 PLC 兌換 CAD
C$0.17151134
|1 PLC 兌換 BDT
৳14.59885336
|1 PLC 兌換 NGN
₦186.81902694
|1 PLC 兌換 UAH
₴5.02780096
|1 PLC 兌換 VES
Bs6.716528
|1 PLC 兌換 PKR
Rs33.36195408
|1 PLC 兌換 KZT
₸62.01514228
|1 PLC 兌換 THB
฿4.0239199
|1 PLC 兌換 TWD
NT$3.92677012
|1 PLC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1079442
|1 PLC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.93311764
|1 PLC 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.19458248