Plastiks 價格 (PLASTIK)
今天 Plastiks (PLASTIK) 的實時價格爲 0.00339067 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.59M USD。PLASTIK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Plastiks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.12K USD
- Plastiks 當天價格變化爲 +5.92%
- 其循環供應量爲 470.26M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PLASTIK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PLASTIK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Plastiks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00018945。
在過去30天內，Plastiks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014003799。
在過去60天內，Plastiks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0017489926。
在過去90天內，Plastiks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012352465199414014。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018945
|+5.92%
|30天
|$ -0.0014003799
|-41.30%
|60天
|$ -0.0017489926
|-51.58%
|90天
|$ -0.0012352465199414014
|-26.70%
Plastiks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.21%
+5.92%
+4.35%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Plastiks is a product of Nozama, Nozama was founded back in early 2019 with the objective to become the world’s largest sustainability technology company, and that goal remains more true than ever. Plastiks.io is a marketplace utilizing a smart contract approach to merge two-multibillion-dollar industries: NFTs and Recycling. The Plastiks platform allows recyclers to mint and sell NFTs as recycling guarantees so that recyclers can monetize their recycling data. Producers of single-use plastic can increase traceability of their single-use packaging. The Plastiks platform will not only allow Single-use packaging brands to demonstrate their commitment to the environment through offsetting their waste, but it allows them to comply with the recently imposed EU single use packaging tracking regulation. As for recyclers, it’ll be an additional stream of revenue. Plastiks is a place where artists, recyclers, and single use packaging companies can work as a team to make the world cleaner. Plastik is the native utility token that is used to: Unlock the utility of the platform to mint, list and transact on the plastiks.io platform. All recyclers and artists will need to use plastik to create their NFTs. The producers of plastic or the consumer brands will be incentivized to buy these NFTs with Plastik.
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 AUD
A$0.0053911653
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 GBP
￡0.0026786293
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 EUR
€0.0032550432
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 USD
$0.00339067
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 MYR
RM0.015258015
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 TRY
₺0.1189107969
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 JPY
¥0.5317587761
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 RUB
₽0.3507648115
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 INR
₹0.2886138304
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 IDR
Rp55.5847452048
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 PHP
₱0.2002190635
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.172585103
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 BRL
R$0.0212934076
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 CAD
C$0.0048486581
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 BDT
৳0.4052189717
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 NGN
₦5.2649984693
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 UAH
₴0.1423403266
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 VES
Bs0.1695335
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 PKR
Rs0.9436573677
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 KZT
₸1.7789150155
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 THB
฿0.1171815552
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1106714688
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0030176963
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0263455059
|1 PLASTIK 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0340084201