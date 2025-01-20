什麼是Plant (PLANT)

Plant is a SocialFi project hosted on Solana, combining AI-driven functionality with community engagement. The project features an evolving AI agent represented as a digital plant that grows smarter through user interactions. Community members train the Plant by suggesting tokens and providing context via X. These interactions enable the Plant to build memory, predict token trends, and develop its AI capabilities. Participants are incentivized through token-based airdrops ("raindrops") determined by their interaction level, creating a gamified and rewarding ecosystem. Plant integrates predictive analytics, decentralized finance elements, and community-driven AI evolution, offering a unique platform where users actively shape the project's growth and benefit from its insights. This combination of AI, community input, and decentralized rewards establishes Plant as an innovative leader in the SocialFi space.

