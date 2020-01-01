plankton（PLANKTON）資訊

$plankton is a memecoin in Solana, which seeks to represent the fan base of the super viral tiktok meme which bears the same name: plankton.

$plankton in Solana promotes the use of the meme on social networks, being a meeting point for the community of said meme.

The purpose of $plankton is to give community members the opportunity to buy a token with which they feel represented.

$plankton works only as a fan base of the meme, it does not claim the copyright of the meme or anything like that, it only works as a token for the meme community.