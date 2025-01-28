Planet Sandbox 價格 (PSB)
今天 Planet Sandbox (PSB) 的實時價格爲 0.00280683 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PSB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Planet Sandbox 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 561.17 USD
- Planet Sandbox 當天價格變化爲 -0.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PSB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PSB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Planet Sandbox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Planet Sandbox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001675394。
在過去60天內，Planet Sandbox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003644281。
在過去90天內，Planet Sandbox 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000128523863726228。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0001675394
|+5.97%
|60天
|$ +0.0003644281
|+12.98%
|90天
|$ -0.000128523863726228
|-4.37%
Planet Sandbox 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.05%
-0.26%
-3.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Planet Sandbox is a physics-powered NFT sandbox shooting game that allows players to build and own arenas to fight other players in different game modes using their own NFT weapons and accessories. Powered by the $PSB and $PULV tokens, Planet Sandbox has created multiple play-to-earn opportunities within their Metaverse. For example, Sandbox owners can customise their land with limitless building items and design game modes for others to join and play. The land will become a business where players can sell or earn passive income through the shop. The land system provides creators with various possibilities to build on diverse sceneries and landscapes such as Grass, Desert, Mountains, Toxic Wastelands, Arctic, etc. Eventually, the game will include other planetary environments. Aside from the builder tool, there are Multiplayer game modes that allow players to choose their favorite sandbox and compete with others in intense fighting games (such as deathmatch and hunting prop) to earn prizes. The beta version of this game is expected to be released this November. * Empower players: We provide the tools, You can build your own world & rule your game. * PlanetSandbox is developed as a Metaverse, with upcoming features of AR/VR integration. * Multiplatform: The game will first launch in Web version. According to the roadmap, the Mobile/PC platforms will be released next year. * Two tokens: $PSB - main token, governance token, buy/sell nft; $PULV - ingame token, inflationary token, mint/burn.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PSB 兌換 AUD
A$0.0044628597
|1 PSB 兌換 GBP
￡0.002245464
|1 PSB 兌換 EUR
€0.0026664885
|1 PSB 兌換 USD
$0.00280683
|1 PSB 兌換 MYR
RM0.0123219837
|1 PSB 兌換 TRY
₺0.1003441725
|1 PSB 兌換 JPY
¥0.4369111578
|1 PSB 兌換 RUB
₽0.2733010371
|1 PSB 兌換 INR
₹0.2428749999
|1 PSB 兌換 IDR
Rp45.2714452749
|1 PSB 兌換 PHP
₱0.1642276233
|1 PSB 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1410432075
|1 PSB 兌換 BRL
R$0.0165322287
|1 PSB 兌換 CAD
C$0.0040137669
|1 PSB 兌換 BDT
৳0.3422929185
|1 PSB 兌換 NGN
₦4.3382083797
|1 PSB 兌換 UAH
₴0.1178587917
|1 PSB 兌換 VES
Bs0.15718248
|1 PSB 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7827126138
|1 PSB 兌換 KZT
₸1.4505416757
|1 PSB 兌換 THB
฿0.0949269906
|1 PSB 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0924850485
|1 PSB 兌換 CHF
Fr0.002526147
|1 PSB 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0218371374
|1 PSB 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0279840951