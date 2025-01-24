PlaceWar Governance 價格 (PLACE)
今天 PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) 的實時價格爲 0.00006488 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PLACE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PlaceWar Governance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 413.12 USD
- PlaceWar Governance 當天價格變化爲 -16.78%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，PlaceWar Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PlaceWar Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000115919。
在過去60天內，PlaceWar Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000062376。
在過去90天內，PlaceWar Governance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00000108924269612919。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-16.78%
|30天
|$ +0.0000115919
|+17.87%
|60天
|$ +0.0000062376
|+9.61%
|90天
|$ +0.00000108924269612919
|+1.71%
PlaceWar Governance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
-16.78%
+24.87%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
PlaceWar is a strategic play-to-earn social game universe deployed on multi-chain with highly engaging artillery gameplay that encourages players to create and define the outlook of the in-game world through building, battles and alliance. Inspired by r/place, PlaceWar creates a gamified and open Internet culture metaverse and puts users in control. PlaceWar consists of two systems: the Battle system and the Pixel system. Players can have a quickstart of battles in the Battle system modes: - PVE - PVP - Guild War. Upon winning a game, the player would receive token rewards, NFT and non-NFT rewards. The Pixel system is the land system of PlaceWar. The Pixel system has a map of a canvas world named Placedonia which is divided into 90,000 pixel lands which players are able to own as NFTs. Each pixel is a piece of land where players are able to park their tanks, collect randomly generated resources, construct buildings or even choose a color to represent their pixels on Placedonia. The Placedonia allows players to invade other pixels by challenging their defender bots into a tank battle. Successful invaders will loot any unharvested resources and be able to force change the representing color. Through invasion, players are able to create their own paintings and turn them into visual territories. Such a mechanism can bring the in-game guild idea into PlaceWar, which increases the social bonds between players.
